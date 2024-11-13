Trump Sparks Backlash With Hegseth Pick for Defense Chief

President-elect Donald Trump's decision to pick Fox News host Pete Hegseth as his defense secretary has sparked backlash within the Beltway, confounding Democrats and even causing some Republicans to question the choice.

The selection of Hegseth, a decorated combat veteran, came as a surprise to those who were expecting a nominee with more defense or foreign policy experience.

"Wow," Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said when asked by The Hill about the appointment Tuesday night. "I'm just surprised because the names that I've heard for secretary of defense have not included him."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., panned Trump's pick in a post Tuesday on X, saying the move "will make us less safe and must be rejected."

"A Fox & Friends weekend co-host is not qualified to be the Secretary of Defense," Warren wrote. "I lead the Senate military personnel panel. All three of my brothers served in uniform. I respect every one of our servicemembers."

John Bolton, national security adviser in Trump's first administration, told CNN on Wednesday that Hegseth was "clearly … a loyalty choice," according to The Hill.

"I think that's what Trump is after," Bolton said. "As I've said before, I don't think loyalty is really the right word — I think it's fealty. I think what Trump wants from his appointees is subservience."

During an appearance on CNN on Tuesday night, former Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Trump's pick of Hegseth "weird," The Hill reported, and said, "There‘s only one reason he's doing it: Because he's on Fox News."

Some on the right praised the president-elect's choice, however.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., described Hegseth as a "great choice" and Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., who served in Trump's previous Cabinet, pointed to the potential Pentagon chief's military background as an asset.

"He understands it from a soldier's point of view," Zinke told CNN. "He is absolutely going to need some — some deputies around him that understand the institution … giving him good advice.

"And I think he will stand up against the president, when the president — if the president has an unlawful order."

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, whose name was also reportedly in the running for the role, predicted that Hegseth "is going to be a very strong secretary of defense," NBC News reported Wednesday.

A former captain in the Army National Guard, Hegseth served in Afghanistan and Iraq, as well as at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.