Trump Will Nominate Fox News Host Hegseth for Defense Sec

President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will nominate Fox News Channel host Pete Hegseth to be secretary of defense.

"Pete is tough, smart and a true believer in America First," Trump said in a statement.

"With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down," he added.

Hegseth is an Army National Guard veteran and according to his website served in Afghanistan, Iraq and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.