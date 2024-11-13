Sen. Warren's Critique of Trump's Defense Pick Draws Ire

Sen. Elizabeth Warren's criticism of President-elect Donald Trump's defense secretary nominee is getting blowback from some conservatives, reports the Daily Caller.

Trump on Wednesday picked Fox News host and Army veteran Pete Hegseth to serve in the role, a move that caught many off guard, including people in Trump's orbit, reports CNN.

Warren said Trump's pick "will make us less safe and must be rejected."

"A Fox & Friends weekend co-host is not qualified to be the Secretary of Defense. I lead the Senate military personnel panel. All three of my brothers served in uniform. I respect every one of our servicemembers," Warren wrote on social media platform X.

Sean Davis, co-founder of The Federalist, slammed Warren and told her to "sit down."

"Pete Hegseth is a 20-year military veteran, a decorated combat veteran, a recipient of the Bronze Star (2x), and graduated from both Harvard and Princeton," Davis wrote on X. "You falsely claimed to be an Indian to get a job you couldn't get on the merits. Sit down, Pocahontas."

Newsmax anchor John Bachman added: "I cannot wait to see Pete Hegseth dismantle what's left of Elizabeth Warren's credibility during the confirmation hearing."

Former congressional candidate David Giglio said Warren "pretended to be an Indian to get ahead for your entire life."

"Pete served his country for 20 years. You should sit this one out, Chief."