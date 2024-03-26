This Time, Trump Portrayed as 'Basement' Candidate

President Joe Biden in 2020 was roundly criticized for his limited public appearances with the "campaigning from the basement" label as a common rejoinder.

In 2024, the Biden campaign is seeking to flip the basement script and paint challenger Donald Trump as the candidate who prefers to remain at home.

"Since delivering his State of the Union address, President Biden has visited every battleground state across the country. Donald Trump has barely left Mar-a-Lago," the Biden campaign told reporters on Tuesday. "Trump's campaign is weak and cash-strapped. And in his rare public comments, Trump has embraced the same extreme vision and losing agenda."

While Trump attended a rally in Ohio this month for Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, much of his time away from Mar-a-Lago has been spent attending his various court appearances. Trump was in New York this week for his civil fraud trial and his criminal hush money case.

"Donald Trump is weak and desperate — both as a man and a candidate for president," Biden campaign spokesman James Singer said on Monday after Trump's New York court appearances. "He spent the weekend golfing, the morning comparing himself to Jesus, and the afternoon lying about having money he definitely doesn't have."

Singer on Tuesday continued his mockery of Trump, posting on X: "Donald Trump has held one public campaign event since he locked up GOP nomination March 12. That was two weeks ago. He has no further events planned. No money or no energy."

The latest poll from CNBC shows Trump with a narrow lead over Biden among likely voters at 46% to 45%.