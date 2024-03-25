×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: harvard | poll | donald trump | joe biden | harrisx

Harvard Poll: Trump at 55 Percent Presidential Approval

By    |   Monday, 25 March 2024 01:08 PM EDT

The latest poll released by the Harvard Center for American Political Studies showed some damning ratings for President Joe Biden and Democrats entering the 2024 election cycle.

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump led by 5 points (41%-36%) over a five-candidate field in the poll, and his presidential approval rating tops that of Biden right now: 55% say they approve of the job Trump did as president, a figure that is 10 points higher than Biden's current approval rating of 45%.

Also, the Democratic Party struggled on its approval and trailed Republicans by 2 points, as 53% disapproved of the job the Democratic Party is doing.

Among other topline findings in the poll:

  • A 58% majority said the U.S. is on the wrong track under the Biden administration, compared to 34% who said it is on the right track.
  • 56% said the U.S. economy is weak under Biden.
  • A plurality of 47% said their personal finances are getting worse under Biden.
  • Biden's State of the Union speech provided no increase on his 45% approval rating since the last poll.
  • A majority of 52% had an unfavorable opinion of Biden's State of the Union speech, with majorities saying he did not address the issues their family cares most about (54%) and "failed" to present solutions of their family's issues (55%).
  • 56% said the Democrats are using "lawfare" to take out their chief political opponent.

The Harvard CAPS poll was conducted by The Harris Poll and HarrisX among 2,111 registered voters March 20-21. There was no margin of error given.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The latest poll released by the Harvard Center for American Political Studies showed some damning ratings for President Joe Biden and Democrats entering the 2024 election cycle. Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump led by 5 points (41%-36%) over a...
harvard, poll, donald trump, joe biden, harrisx
259
2024-08-25
Monday, 25 March 2024 01:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved