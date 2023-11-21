Trump, Speaker Johnson Meet at Mar-A-Lago

Former President Donald Trump met with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on Monday night in Florida, according to multiple reports.

It was not known exactly what the two men discussed in their meeting at Mar-a-Lago, CNN reported.

CBS News political director Fin Gomez reported Trump and Johnson met during a private fundraiser for Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla. It was their first face-to-face encounter since Johnson became speaker.

A longtime ally of the former president, Johnson last week endorsed Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"I'm all in for President Trump," Johnson told CNBC. "I expect he'll be our nominee, and we have to make [Joe] Biden a one-term president."

The speaker added that he was one of the "closest allies President Trump has in Congress."

Johnson in 2020 led an amicus brief, signed by 100 Republicans, in support of a Texas lawsuit seeking to invalidate election results in four battleground states won by Biden.

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., before he was ousted from his position early last month, declined to endorse a candidate in the Republican primaries, NBC News said.

Trump currently is the clear front-runner for GOP nomination.

A Harvard CAPS Harris Poll released Monday showed Trump running away from the Republican primary field by 58 points, and widening his lead on incumbent Biden to 6 points.

During the search for a new speaker last month, the former president backed Johnson's bid.

"My strong SUGGESTION is to go with the leading candidate, Mike Johnson, & GET IT DONE, FAST!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump on Friday commended Johnson for having the "courage and fortitude" to release all of the Jan. 6, 2021, videos that documented the attack at the Capitol.

"Congratulations to Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson for having the Courage and Fortitude to release all of the J6 Tapes, which will explicitly reveal what really happened on January 6th!" Trump posted on Truth Social.