Speaker Johnson: 'I'm All In for President Trump'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., reaffirmed his unwavering endorsement of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning,

"I have done it; I have endorsed him whole-heartedly," Johnson told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"Look, I was one of the closest allies that President Trump had in Congress. He had a phenomenal first term. Those first two years, as you all know, we brought about the greatest economic numbers in the history of the world — not just the country — because his policies worked.

"I'm all-in for President Trump, and I expect he'll be our nominee."

Ultimately, the goal is to get Trump economic policy back in the White House after the 2024 election, Johnson added.

"He's going to win it, and we have to make Biden a one-term president," he concluded. "We have to do that."

Johnson's appearance came the morning after his exclusive sit-down with Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," where he reminded viewers he was not only behind the president on policy, but also was twice on the president's impeachment defense team in the House.

"Impeaching the president is the nuclear option, and I lamented so greatly when the Democrats during the Trump administration abused the process, and they open this Pandora's box," Johnson told Van Susteren. "It was a terrible development. I said 1,000 times on video that that was the case. I was on the impeachment defense team twice for President Trump, and I thought it was so outrageous what they did."

Also, Biden is failing in foreign policy where Trump had succeeded, he added.

"I don't think so much of the aggression has been pushed around the globe right now would be happening if President Trump was still in the Oval Office," he said. "I'm afraid that our president, President Biden, projects weakness on the world stage."

Also, on CNBC, Johnson warned against "lawfare" having been pushed by Democrats and the Biden Justice Department against their chief political rival.

"What's happened to President Trump is unprecedented," he said, noting "every time a new indictment drops, it follows after some favorable thing he gets in a poll."