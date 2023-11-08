Trump Stands for GOP Rep. Carlos Gimenez Amid Rally Boos

Former President Donald Trump was shocked by his Hialeah, Florida, supporters booing Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., but the president stood by the lawmaker, who has been critical of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

"We got a lot of endorsements," Trump told his rally, which aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax. "U.S. Sen. Rick Scott just endorsed us the other day. It was a great endorsement. He'll do well. He's going to do very well."

Then the enthusiastic crowd turned a tad sour when Trump brought up the next name to hail as one of his endorsers.

"And your congressman, Carlos Gimenez, do you know him?" Trump said to a raining of boos, shocking him.

"Oh, you don't like him?" Trump asked as supporters shouted from the gallery. "What's going on, Carlos? Come on, Carl. We have got to get that straightened out.

"Carlos Gimenez. Really? Wow. Carlos?!"

Gimenez was a frequent Newsmax guest throughout the House Republicans' search for a new speaker. His appearances were very critical of Gaetz and the other seven Republicans who voted to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Throughout the search for the new speaker, Gimenez remained critical of the vacating the GOP speaker and voted repeatedly against some popular conservative speaker candidates, including Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

Ultimately, Gimenez did vote to support Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who was elected speaker with full House Republican support.

