Speaker Johnson to Newsmax: Impeaching Biden, Mayorkas Slow Process

House Republicans not only have impeachment inquiry hearings into alleged corruption involving President Joe Biden and his family, but also a possible impeachment involving Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his failure to secure the southern U.S. border.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told Newsmax on Monday although the evidence stacks up against Mayorkas and Biden, Republicans will not rush the impeachment process like Democrats did the two times they impeached former President Donald Trump.

"Next to a declaration of war, impeachment is arguably one of the heaviest powers that the House has," Johnson told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "We have to do it in the right manner. But the evidence that's built up against Mayorkas is so complete. "I think he's probably one of the worst cabinet secretaries on the evidence, objectively speaking, in the history of the country. He's opened the border [with] intentional policy decisions and all the terrible societal ills that come from that.

"… I understand the angst of our members, I share it myself, and the American people really want something done on that border, and this is an important gesture."

Johnson, who was on the House defense teams for Trump during his two impeachment trials in the Senate, called impeaching a president "the nuclear option" and said he lamented the way Democrats abused the process with Trump and opened a Pandora's box.

"Under the House Republican leadership, what we've done is the way it's supposed to be done," Johnson said. "It's a slow, deliberate process where you uncover the evidence, and then you follow the truth where it leads, and that's what we've done."

Johnson praised the work of Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the Committee on Oversight and Accountability, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chair of the Judiciary Committee, and Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., chair of the Ways and Means Committee for their work in the investigation of Biden and his family.

"That evidence has built up, and it is substantial," Johnson said. "We know that the president has lied about his knowledge of his family's shell companies getting millions of dollars from foreign adversaries, the list goes on and on.

"There's a couple of dots left to connect, but I think the subpoenas you've seen have gone out now to the Biden family themselves, and I think we'll get that remaining evidence, and then we'll have to sit and evaluate and follow the truth where it leads because we have a constitutional responsibility to do that."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com