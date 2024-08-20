WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Repeats: Will Accept 'Fair' Election Results

Tuesday, 20 August 2024 10:37 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump again said he will accept the results of the upcoming election if it's "fair and free."

"If I see that we had a fair and free election, which I hope to be able to say, but if I see that, I will. You will never see anybody more honorable than me. I'm an honorable person," Trump said Monday in an interview with CBS News in Pennsylvania.

Still, the CBS News reporter pressed Trump for not accepting the 2020 election results.

"Well, that's right, because there were many problems with the last election. You know it, so do they, and so does everybody else," Trump said.

Trump then rebutted the reporter's assertion that all of the legal challenges after the 2020  election were dropped.

"No, no, they weren't brought because the judges wouldn't take them because they said it was after the election. Well, how else are you going to find out until after the election?" he said.

Trump's answers to CBS News were consistent with past remarks on the topic. During the June 27 presidential debate, Trump said he would accept election results that are "fair and legal."

In May, he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in May the same thing: "If everything's honest, I'll gladly accept the results. I don't change on that."

Trump told CBS News he believes steps have been taken since 2020 to bolster election integrity.

"I think things have been done over the last four-year period that will make this a free and fair election, and, certainly, if for some reason I lose, and I think if I lose, this country will go into a tailspin the likes of which it's never seen before, the likes of 1929 — but if I do, and it's free and fair, absolutely, I will accept the results."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

Tuesday, 20 August 2024 10:37 AM
