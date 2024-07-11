Monmouth Poll: Denying Election Results Problematic

A Monmouth University poll released Thursday revealed that a majority of U.S. adults consider the refusal to accept election outcomes to be a major problem, The Hill reported.

According to the poll conducted June 6-10, 58% of U.S. adults believe that an unwillingness to accept election outcomes poses a major problem for America. That sentiment is shared by 74% of Democrats and 57% of independents. Among Republicans, nearly half (46%) agree.

In addition, the poll highlights a division in perception regarding election issues. While 41% of respondents identify election outcomes being determined by fraud as a major problem, this view is predominantly held by Republicans (64%), compared to only 19% of Democrats.

Notably, 32% of Americans, including 63% of Republicans, continue to believe that Joe Biden's presidency resulted from voter fraud, a view that has remained largely unchanged since the 2020 election.

This survey was released just days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where former President Donald Trump will be officially nominated as the GOP presidential candidate, having secured the necessary delegates during the primaries.

Trump maintains his claim that the 2020 election was fraudulently decided in favor of Biden, despite numerous recounts and investigations that found no substantial evidence to support that assertion.

As Trump campaigns for his third bid for the White House, he has already cast doubts on the legitimacy of the upcoming election, suggesting that a Biden victory in November would indicate foul play. Trump argues that Biden, whom he considers a weak candidate, could not win legitimately.

Prospective Republican vice-presidential candidates have echoed Trump's rhetoric. In media interviews, they are often asked if they will accept the 2024 election results regardless of the outcome. Their responses vary, with some, like North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, committing to accept the results only if they are "free and fair."

Others, such as Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., evade the question, expressing confidence in a Trump victory.

"The American people will make the decision, and the decision will be for President Trump," Scott said in May, after repeatedly dodging questions on the matter.

The Monmouth poll surveyed 1,106 U.S. adults via phone interviews, with a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.