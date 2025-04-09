Pro-Trump House Members Oppose Senate Budget Bill

Roughly a dozen conservative House Republicans oppose the party's budget blueprint despite being strong overall supporters of President Donald Trump.

Trump on Wednesday morning again urged Congress to pass "one, big, beautiful" reconciliation bill that includes federal spending and tax cuts.

The Senate approved a budget framework during the weekend, but a group of House conservatives say the legislation doesn't cut enough.

"I love the president," Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., said this week at the Capitol, The New York Times reported.

Adding to that declaration, Burlison said, "I can't live with myself if I go back home and I added more debt and deficits without any kind of correction whatsoever," Burlison said. "I couldn't live with myself."

Trump summoned House Republicans to the White House for a Tuesday meeting as House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., pulls out all the stops to nudge the process forward before lawmakers leave Thursday for a two-week spring recess.

"We've got to get this done," Johnson said after a spirited meeting.

Some conservatives refused to relent.

"Why am I voting on a budget based on promises that I don't believe are going to materialize?" said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who at the meeting with Trump indicated he would oppose the budget plan, Politico reported.

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said he even declined an invitation to attend the meeting with Trump.

"There's nothing that I can hear at the White House that I don't understand about the situation," Harris said, according to Politico.

House conservatives are demanding as much as $2 trillion in budget cuts to help offset the costs of the tax breaks over a decade, while Senate Republicans are hesitant to go that far.

Conservatives say the level of spending cuts in the Senate resolution is a fraction of what the House has approved, and they also remain unimpressed with the upper chamber's insistence that extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts would cost nothing because the move simply maintains current policy.

"The American people want and expect results, not more fiscal trickery," said Rep.Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., the Times reported.

"More business as usual at a time when that's exactly what we're trying to avoid," Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., the outlet added.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.