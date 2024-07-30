Hogan Gidley to Newsmax: Calls for Fair, Swift Elections Intensifying

Calls for fair and efficient U.S. elections are growing amid ongoing concerns over irregularities, with former White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley highlighting the need for reforms on Newsmax.

Gidley, Republican National Committee (RNC) senior counsel for Election Integrity, emphasized the importance of addressing election issues during an interview on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Tuesday.

"When you have a month or more to cast ballots, what do you think is going to happen to the folks who are trying to count the ballots? At the end of the day, this is a real problem," Gidley said. He pointed out that consistent issues with "irregularities, anomalies, illegalities, and fraud" have plagued every state in the country for decades.

"The people understand this, and so there's been a massive move to actually work to protect legal votes and legal voters by passing laws at the local level, and a lot of states have done so," Gidley explained. He expressed concern over Democrats' continued opposition to even the most basic measures aimed at ensuring election integrity.

"It always strikes me as odd when you have a group like my own or like the RNC now working to make sure voters prove they are who they say they are with voter ID or having Election Day last a [one] day and not a season. It's always the left that stands up and says, 'No, no, no, you shouldn't have to prove you are who you say you are. No, no. Just set boxes out around town. Don't monitor them at all. Don't keep them secure at all. I'm sure it'll be fine.' These are the issues we face," Gidley said.

Gidley underscored the widespread distrust in election outcomes, attributing it to laws that he believes create opportunities for various problems. "There's a reason people don't trust the outcome of elections on both sides. It's because the laws open the system up to all types of problems. We need free, fair, and honest elections, and we have to do better to secure [them]," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com