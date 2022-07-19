×
DOJ: Trump Declaring Candidacy Won't Affect Jan. 6 Probe

deputy attorney general lisa monaco visits a memorial
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco (Bonnie Cash/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 19 July 2022 11:57 AM EDT

The Justice Department's Jan. 6 investigations are not going to be impacted by any potential timing of former President Donald Trump's declaration of his candidacy for the 2024 GOP presidential primary, according to a top Justice Department official.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Trump declaring his candidacy sooner than later amid the Jan. 6 investigations will not impact them, responding to a question from Bloomberg's Chris Strohm, another Bloomberg reporter tweeted.

The question came after a New York speech Monaco delivered Tuesday to the International Conference on Cyber Security, an event unrelated to Trump.

There has been increasing talk of late that Trump is seeking to move up his official declaration of his widely expected 2024 presidential campaign from after the midterms to before it. While some suggest that urgency has been created by the House Jan. 6 select committee hearings, Trump and adviser Jason Miller have said on Newsmax the timing is going to depend on when it makes the maximum impact for the party and the campaign.

Adviser Dick Morris has told Newsmax it's only a matter of time for Trump to not only declare for 2024, but also to announce he will run relatively unchallenged in the GOP primary. Morris said he will ultimately return to the White House in January 2025.

Myriad legal experts, conservative analysts, and even Jan. 6 committee co-chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., say the primary "aim" for the investigations into Jan. 6 are to stop Trump from running again in 2024.

