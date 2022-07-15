Dick Morris to Newsmax: Campaign Finance Rules Determine Trump's Announcement

Newsmax host Dick Morris, author of the new book "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" which confirms that former President Donald Trump will run again in 2024, said Friday that the decision about when Trump will formally announce his race is a "matter between him and his accountant."

"The campaign laws are so arcane," the "Dick Morris Democracy" host told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "The rallies he's holding, which cost several $100,000 each, maybe even a million or two would have to be paid for out of his campaign account and diminish the amount he'd have for the election."

But the minute the candidacy is announced, "those words are going to cost them several million dollars a year, so I think that's the issue in his mind right now," said Morris.

Morris said the purpose of his book is to outline Trump's plans to "do 2024 differently than he did 2020, and the lessons he's learned and the stuff that we're planning to do that will ensure even greater votes here and victory."

The first strategy is to embrace voting through mail-in ballots, said Morris.

"There is a different electorate out there now," he said. "The turnout has so increased that people who are not following politics don't care that much about it usually would stay home wouldn't vote or apathetic are now voting … the Democrats are saying home delivery. Stay home, mail it in as its absentee voting if it's not convenient on Election Day."

There is the concern that there will be fraud, but at the same time, "it is a mechanism to increase turnout dramatically," said Morris. "We don't have to cheat. We have a good candidate. But we do need to get our couch potatoes out there, too, and we have plenty of them."

The campaign also won't fight early voting, said Morris.

"We're going to fight to win each day in September and October and not wait for the three-run home run in November," he said.

Trump will also be a "hybrid candidate," as he's "half-challenger and half-incumbent," said Morris.

"The important point about Trump running again and those who think that dissent is somebody else might run," said Morris. "It's the first time in history you've had an incumbent president in the past running as the nominee of a major party for president. He'll get the Republican nomination. And that's a dual role. And it takes away the biggest argument the opposition has against him. Whenever you're running against somebody who's unpopular, it's easy to make the case that they've screwed up."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!