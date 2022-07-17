Dick Morris to Newsmax: 'Only Trump Can Win This Election' in '24

Former President Donald Trump is not only going to run in 2024, but he is going to get the Republican nomination without a primary fight, according to political strategist Dick Morris on Newsmax.

Morris is out with a new bestseller, "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," that asserts Trump will not only easily defeat any GOP challenger, but win back the presidency in 2024.

"The phrase is not 'likely,' the phrase is dead pipe certain: He's certain to run, and he is, I believe, certain to get the Republican nomination," Morris told Sunday's "Wake Up America." "I think he'll actually get it by acclamation. I don't think there'll be a primary fight."

All the talk of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis being a viable challenger to Trump in the 2024 GOP primary, is just that, Morris added to host Katrina Szish.

"Well, there's a lot of Republicans who have sort of the 6-year itch," Morris added. "You've heard of the 7-year itch. It's been six years of Trump, but they're flirting with DeSantis and other candidates, but only Trump can win this election."

"First of all, only Trump can say, 'I did it: You want to know if I can cut inflation or hold down gas prices, seal the border? I did it when I was president,'" Morris said. "So he's sort of a hybrid: He's half incumbent and half challenger.

"And secondly, he has an access to the Hispanic vote and to the white, high school-educated vote that other candidates really don't have, and that gives him a tremendous capacity.

"So I think that only Trump can win, but don't let it bother you DeSantis is not going to run."

Morris, who has advised former President Bill Clinton and Trump in 2016 and 2020, said his new book lays out the roadmap for winning in 2024.

"The purpose of my book 'The Return' is to really explain how we're going to do it. We are going to wage a campaign in '24 totally unlike the campaign we waged in 2020, profiting from some of the mistakes that we made.

"For example, we left ourselves very much open to ballot fraud. And we hustled like crazy to get out all committed interested voters who could vote Republican. We got 11 million more than we got in '16. But the Democrats just sat back and got the couch potatoes.

"They went toward the door with ballot boxes and paper ballots, and every pizza delivery boy will tell you that home delivery beats go ordering out, and we are going to do home delivery in '24. We're going to go door to door, person to person and bring the ballot to them, rather than asking them to go out and get the ballot."

Then, Morris noted, a "two-part strategy" to install Republican secretaries of state in 2022 midterms and a Supreme Court fight for election authority being placed in the hands of state legislatures – where the Constitution prescribes – and not Democrat governors.

"You know, Joseph Stalin said it doesn't matter who cast the ballots, it matters who counts the votes – and the secretary of state in these states counts the votes and appoints the election inspectors and sets the voting rules," Morris told Szish. "And the Republicans were defeated in the secretary of state races in 2018, and that presaged the outcome in 2020, so we're running very hard to elect Republican secretaries of state in the swing states."

Fighting to restore constitutional authority of running federal elections will help provide election integrity that broke down in 2020, according to Morris.

"But more importantly, we have a lawsuit that is moving its way to the Supreme Court," Morris said. "They're going to hear it in the next term. That, in my judgment, will eliminate the possibility of ballot fraud. Because what it does is it says that the legislature, not the governor, not the secretary of state, not the state courts, is in charge of the rules for federal elections.

"And it's based on the clause in the Constitution that explicitly says the legislature shall determine the times, manner, and places of elections for Congress and for president – not the state offices but federal offices."

The goal is to keep Democrat governors from unduly influencing elections, Morris added.

"So in all of these swing states, we have Republican majorities in the legislature, but Democrat governors keep vetoing laws to make dropboxes illegal and require photo ID and that sort of thing, but we're going to use this clause in the Constitution in the lawsuit that court is going to hear next [session] called Moore v. [Harper], which will completely cut the governors out of the process," he said. "It will be the legislature's [authority]."

Morris noted his Trump relationship started when his father was "the best" real estate attorney Trump has ever had, and he spoke with the president every day during the 2020 presidential election.

"And I explain it all in this book, including anecdotes of discussions that we had that there were I think very significant," Morris concluded.

