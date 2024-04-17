Dems Who Probed Trump's Jan. 6 Role Fear Arrest

Several Democrats who were involved in investigating former President Donald Trump's involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 protest at the U.S. Capitol fear retaliation if Trump wins back the White House, according to CBS News.

Trump has broached the issue, posting on social media last month that former Rep. Liz Cheney and other members of the House Jan. 6 Select Committee should go to jail. Cheney, one of two Republicans to serve on the committee, lost her reelection in 2022 in Wyoming.

The committee disbanded after Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives after the 2022 midterm elections

Reps. Adam Schiff, Pete Aguilar and Zoe Lofgren, all from California, said they take Trump's threats of jailing members of the committee seriously.

"One of the things that I observed during our Jan. 6 committee work was that when Trump says something, he intends to do it," Lofgren told CBS News. "I take that lesson to heart."

Police officers who testified for the committee said they fear reprisals from a second Trump administration.

"Anybody who has testified against him, or spoken out in a public capacity, should be worried," Harry Dunn, a former U.S. Capitol police officer and democratic congressional candidate in Maryland told CBS News. "Trump means what he says."

In a statement to CBS News, a spokesman for Trump called the Jan. 6 committee a sham that lied to the American public for years and covered up evidence that proved Trump and his supporters did not engage in an insurrection.