Rep. Loudermilk to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Was 'Day of Contrast'

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Monday that Jan. 6, 2021, was a "day of contrast" and a far cry from the narrative that Democrats were pushing about the riots on Capitol Hill.

Loudermilk joined "Eric Bolling The Balance" to discuss exclusive footage obtained by Newsmax from Jan. 6 that showed, in part, some protesters helping up a police officer who had fallen.

"It was a day of contrast," Loudermilk told Bolling. "And look, there were some acts of violence, no doubt about it. As we've released these videos — we wanted to get them out there so the American people can see what really happened — you do have some terrible acts of violence. But then you also see some protesters helping police officers. You also see some obeying the velvet ropes that are up in the Rotunda. ... So it's a day of great contrast."

Loudermilk, chairman of the oversight subcommittee of the House Administration Committee, released an 81-page report last month that rebutted many of the findings of the Democrat-led Jan. 6 select committee.

"What we wanted to do is to get to the truth of what happened. America only heard one side of the story and there's two sides of it," Loudermilk said. "What they heard was a carefully scripted narrative that was going to paint the Republicans and the right, especially MAGA Republicans, as we hear so much now, which is supposed to be a derogatory term; so making America great again is derogatory in our nation, and that's what they wanted to get to.

"And so then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy appointed me as chair of this subcommittee to report directly to the Speaker's office and investigate what really happened," Loudermilk added. "Not with a political bias, not to exonerate anybody or condemn anybody, but just to look at all the evidence and compile the evidence; get to the bottom of what really happened and then and make it transparent to the American people.

"That's what we've been doing over the last year and a half."

