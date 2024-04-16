Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Get Footage, Facts Out on Jan. 6

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax on Tuesday that footage from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, released by the House Administration Committee, is telling a much different story than the narrative created by Democrats and the mainstream media that it was a violent insurrection.

The House has been slowly working on releasing all the footage from inside the Capitol that day, fulfilling a vow Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., made upon taking over from Kevin McCarthy.

"Thank goodness Barry Loudermilk is releasing more of the video," Jordan told "Eric Bolling The Balance," referring to the Georgia Republican who chairs the Administration Subcommittee on Oversight. "He's committed to getting it all out there. He's doing great work.

"We all wish it would have been able to come out sooner, but they had to take into safety concerns about the Capitol and how information could get out to bad guys. But thank goodness he's releasing it now. We think that's positive."

One of the videos obtained by Newsmax before its release showed three Capitol Police officers trying to hold a door close as protesters tried to enter. One of the officers was pushed back onto the floor, but some protesters who entered moved to help the officer to his feet.

"Just get the facts out there," Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said. "Look, there were people who did things wrong that day, and they should be held accountable. But there were a lot of people who simply wanted to be in the in their Capitol, and they were there for the rally beforehand."

