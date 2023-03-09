Trump Praises Horowitz's 'Final Battle' as 'Great'

Former President Donald Trump is praising author David Horowitz's latest book, calling it "great" and encouraging his followers to read it.

"My great friend and author of "Dark Agenda," David Horowitz, is out with a new book, "Final Battle: The Next Election Could Be the Last," Trump posted through his social media page on Truth Social.

"It is great!" Trump wrote.

In his book, Horowitz exposes the left's plans to destroy democracy and says that the 2024 presidential election could be the nation's last, as Democrats are posing a "deadly threat" to freedom with their goal of creating a one-party state and turning America into a socialist nation.

"Final Battle" is already a No. 1 Amazon bestseller and is available at bookstores.

Important: Check out Newsmax's FREE Offer for Horowitz's "Final Battle" and save $28 – More Info Here

Horowitz, a New York Times bestselling author, writes that Democrats are using wokeism, racism, white supremacy, the FBI, and more as weapons to achieve their goals of creating a one-party political state dominated by the far left.

Horowitz argues the left's goals are "manifest in their assault on the First Amendment through so-called 'cancel culture' and their collusion in the deplatforming of a president of the United States and his 74 million supporters."

Horowitz, in a recent opinion piece for Newsmax, wrote that his book has been censored by YouTube, after his interview with Dr. Anthony Harper, White House correspondent for the Intermountain Christian News, about the book and the 2020 election was "permanently removed and banned."

The site also imposed a 90-day ban on Harper's broadcasts, threatening him with permanent removal if he "has the temerity to disagree with YouTube's censorship publicly."

Important: Check out Newsmax's FREE Offer for Horowitz's "Final Battle" and save $28 – More Info Here