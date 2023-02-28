David Horowitz: YouTube Just Censored Me

Urgent Letter from David Horowitz

Dear Friend:

Just this past week I was interviewed by a journalist about the 2020 election and discussed clear evidence of irregularities.

Dr. Anthony Harper, White House correspondent for the Intermountain Christian News, was my interviewer about my new book “Final Battle: The Next Election Could Be the Last.”

But YouTube censored my interview with Dr. Harper on the 2020 election.

It was permanently removed and banned.

Worse, YouTube imposed a 90-day ban on Dr. Harper’s broadcasts — even threatening him with permanent removal if he has the temerity to disagree with YouTube’s censorship publicly.

I have warned Americans about the dangers of Big Tech and their neo-fascistic censorship efforts.

Many of you know decades ago I was a radical leftist.



But I saw just how evil the left is — how destructive their methods and how dangerous their goals really are.



But never did I imagine the radical left would gain the immense power they have today.

In "Final Battle," I explain that Big Tech and their new controls over almost all of our information flows have given them this power.

Back in the 1990s — Congress passed Section 230 — a law that gave social media companies like Facebook, YouTube, Google, Twitter, and others complete immunity from lawsuits.

This is like giving them free money.



What business is immune from lawsuits?



In exchange for this gift, social media platforms were to offer neutral forums and open platforms.



They were not to be publishers, but a free digital public square.

The concept was nice, but they are anything but open, public, or even fair.

Indeed, these Big Tech giants are censoring major news categories like COVID-19, vaccines, the Wuhan connection, the 2020 election, Hunter’s laptop, global warming, and more.

Even talk about these matters and you’ll easily be banned from Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

If you have websites that discuss these topics, you’ll be de-ranked and de-listed in search engines like Google.

And Google’s ad networks will also ban you from getting any advertising revenue.

America is very close to losing our freedoms.



Big Tech not only has a chokehold over the information Americans get, they also have enormous controls over the Democrats and Republicans in Washington.

I wrote "Final Battle" so you can know the truth.

When I left the liberal side for the conservative side, I wasn’t sure I was going to the winning side.

But in my heart, I knew America was too important for me not to fight.

You need to fight too — and take a stand against the power of Big Tech and censorship.

And make sure you get a copy of "Final Battle" — it will change your thinking about everything we face!

Read it, but share it. Truth has a power of its own.

Yours for America,

David Horowitz

