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Tags: jeffrey epstein | women | abused | legislation | civil | estate | new york

Epstein Victims Urge N.Y. Lawmakers to Expand Legal Options Against Estate

Jeffrey Epstein mug shot
Jeffrey Epstein (AP)

By    |   Monday, 04 May 2026 10:31 PM EDT

Four women who say they were abused by Jeffrey Epstein appeared at the New York State Capitol on Monday to press lawmakers to pass legislation that would expand their ability to bring civil claims against his estate, according to The New York Times.

The survivors argued that current New York law blocks meaningful legal recourse in cases where the accused is deceased, limiting their ability to pursue punitive damages and full accountability. The testimony focused on what they described as ongoing gaps in the state's legal framework for sex trafficking survivors.

Lawmakers, including state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, are backing a proposal that would create a limited window for survivors to file claims and broaden estate liability in sexual abuse cases, The Times reported.

The bill has cleared a key Senate committee with bipartisan support but still requires additional votes before the end of the legislative session in June, according to the report.

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Four women who say they were abused by Jeffrey Epstein appeared at the New York State Capitol on Monday to press lawmakers to pass legislation that would expand their ability to bring civil claims against his estate, according to The New York Times.
jeffrey epstein, women, abused, legislation, civil, estate, new york, zellnor myrie
152
2026-31-04
Monday, 04 May 2026 10:31 PM
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