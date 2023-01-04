David Horowitz's 'Final Battle' Warns of Grave Crisis, Threat to Democracy

New York Times bestselling author David Horowitz has released a new book, "Final Battle: The Next Election Could Be the Last," and he tells Newsmax that the book details how the United States is facing a crisis that is the "direct result of the Democrats' decision to declare all-out war on Republicans."

"Five days after [Donald] Trump's election, they held a meeting with Nancy Pelosi to form what they called a resistance," Horowitz said on "National Report." "They never accepted Trump as a legitimate president. They are free with their slanders and lies about him. This is so antithetical to what democracy needs to function."

He used the example of Jan. 6, telling Newsmax that the first response from Democrats was to call the protests an "armed insurrection."

"This is before they knew anything," he said. "There was no investigation. There were no real facts, and then immediately it was revealed that no arms were confiscated, so they just dropped the armed and called it an insurrection, which is treason. How can you have an insurrection if you don't have arms?"

Further, Democrats claimed that Capitol Police were murdered, in particular, officer Brian Sicknick, who at first was believed to have been killed by a blow with a fire extinguisher to the head, before it was later determined that he died from natural causes, Horowitz said.

"This didn't prevent the Democrats from allowing him to lie in the Capitol and to be presented by them as a victim of the mob," Horowitz said.

