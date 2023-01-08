Horowitz to Newsmax: GOP Being 'Too Nice' With Dems' Attacks

Republicans are being "much too nice" at a time when Democrats are calling them "traitors, insurrectionists and white supremacists and not qualifying it by any evidence," best-selling author David Horowitz, writer of the new book "Final Battle: The Next Election Could Be the Last," said on Newsmax Sunday.

"The Democratic Party is led by criminals," Horowitz told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "When Joe Biden destroyed our southern border by executive order, he was violating the Constitution and the law of the land…they knew full well that what they were doing was illegal and disrupted a system that had worked for 245 years."

Horowitz said his book also discusses several other aspects, such as the Jan. 6, 2021 incidents at the Capitol, including that then-President Donald Trump offered 10,000 troops to guard the location ahead of his Jan. 6 rally.

"So to accuse him of trying to halt the government is idiotic and has no basis in fact, but the Democrats' first response to Jan. 6 was that it was an armed insurrection," said Horowitz.

"There is no evidence of that," he added, as there were no arms confiscated.

"You have a party that's operating in that in a way that traditional fascist governments operate, not the way American democracy operates," said Horowitz, noting that while there were claims that there were Capitol Police officers killed by protesters, just one person was killed, Ashley Babbitt, who he insisted was killed in "cold blood."

The book also discusses the 2020 election, and how there's "never been an audit," said Horowitz.

"Congress is going to get to the bottom of a lot of things, with some of that stuff being on the agenda," he added.

