RFK Jr.'s Running Mate: Taking Serious Look at Joining Forces With Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s vice presidential candidate says the independent presidential candidate is "taking a very serious look" at joining forces with Donald Trump's campaign but also considering remaining in the contest to try to win more than 5% of the popular vote and "establish ourselves" as a third-party alternative.

"We are taking a very serious look at making sure that the people that have corrupted our fair and free democracy do not end up in office in November," Nicole Shanahan says in a new interview with the Impact Theory podcast.

"There's two options that we're looking at and one is staying in: forming [a new political party], but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and [Harris running mate Tim] Walz presidency, because we draw votes from Trump.

"Or we walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump, and we explain to our base why we are making this decision."

Trump on Tuesday said he would "certainly" be open to RFK Jr. playing a role in his administration if the independent candidate drops out of the 2024 race and endorses the former president.

"I like him, and I respect him," Trump told CNN.

"He's a brilliant guy. He's a very smart guy. I've known him for a very long time," he added. "I didn't know he was thinking about getting out, but if he is thinking about getting out, certainly, I'd be open to it."