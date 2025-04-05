D.C. Police Officers Investigated for COVID Fraud

The internal affairs department of Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department and federal prosecutors are investigating nearly two dozen officers who potentially stole tens of thousands in pandemic relief funds, The Washington Post reported.

Speaking on a condition of anonymity, sources told the outlet the investigations are focused on the Paycheck Protection Program loan, one of the main aspects of the federal programs designed to mitigate the effects of the lockdowns in which nearly $5 trillion in U.S. taxpayers money was distributed.

"MPD's Internal Affairs Division is currently investigating allegations involving several members related to fraudulent PPP loans," police spokesman Paris Lewbel told the outlet. "While MPD does not comment on ongoing internal investigations, we can confirm that, at this time, no member connected to these current investigations has been terminated."

The investigation comes on the heels of a conviction in March by the Department of Justice of Baltimore police officer Kalynn Fields, 34, who pleaded guilty in connection to filing false and misleading information in order to obtain $35,000 in Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Paycheck Protection Program loans. Fields, a former patrol officer with the Metropolitan Police Department, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, which carries a potential penalty of 20 years in prison.

The Paycheck Protection Program has been one of the most abused and therefore scrutinized aspects of the Small Business Associations initial goals to aid those affected by the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020-2022. Watchdogs estimate there have been billions in fraudulent claims filed since the program was initiated, according to the Post.

The DOJ has a web page devoted to cases related to COVID-19 fraud. In the first four days of April alone, seven cases brought by the DOJ resulted in guilty pleas.