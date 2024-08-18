Sen. Vance: 'Absurd' to Say Harris Fixes Things Dems Broke

Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign vows are empty, fake, and unbelievable to average Americans, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, reminded discerning voters who do not vote blindly for party.

"Americans just don't buy the idea that Kamala Harris, who's been vice president for 3 1/2 years is somehow going to tackle the inflation crisis in a way tomorrow that she hasn't for the past 1,300 days," Vance told "Fox News Sunday" host Shannon Bream. "Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, Shannon, it's like giving Jeffrey Epstein control over human trafficking policy.

"The American people are much smarter than that. They don't buy the idea that Kamala Harris represents a fresh start. She is more of the same.

"It is doubling down on the failed policies of the Harris administration to give Kamala Harris a promotion rather than to fire her, which is what most Americans are going to do in November."

Harris, enjoying a "3-week lovefest" with the media, is taking some "sugar-high" momentum into this week's Democratic National Convention, Vance admitted, but ultimately the crowned replacement for the ousted elected primary nominee – President Joe Biden – is going to be exposed as fraudulent as her rise to the nomination without a vote and her empty campaign vows, he added.

"The most absurd thing that Kamala Harris says at her rallies is 'On Day 1 I am going to tackle the food and housing and affordability crisis in this country,'" Vance said. "Shannon, Day 1 for Kamala Harris was 3 1/2 years ago, and everything's she's done has made the affordability problem worse.

"We cannot give her more power and more influence. She's just going to do more of the same, which has already made the affordability crisis for Americans very, very real."

If Americans do not listen, he said, they will pay the price – the steadily increasing one they have been forced to pay in the past 3 1/2 years.

"I guarantee you Kamala Harris is going to make the problem worse if the American people give her a promotion," he reiterated.

Bream pointed to polls showing Harris has some momentum that was in Trump's corner when Biden was the nominee, but Vance rejected the narrative as feeding the liberal media's objectives to box out Trump.

"Consistently what you've seen in 2016 and 2020 is the media uses fake polls to drive down Republican turnout and to create dissension and conflict with Republican voters," Vance said, adding a message for voters to not believe the media polling hype.

"I'm telling you, every single person watching this: The Trump campaign is in a very, very good spot. We're going to win this race. We just have to run through the finish line."

Bream asked about anti-Trump voices saying Trump has to change and stop attacking Harris, but Vance rejected that, too, saying Trump "listens to everybody," but he follows no one and listens first to own his gut and makes his own lead.

"When Donald Trump was president, we had stable prices, we had prosperity, we had higher take home pay for Americans workers, and we had peace across the world," Vance said.

"The contrast is really remarkable."