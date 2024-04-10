Disney Fires Back in Mandalorian Firing

Disney has pushed back against Gina Carano's lawsuit, asserting the former "Mandalorian" and mixed martial arts star was terminated for her controversial remarks trivializing the Holocaust, Deadline reported.

In a filing Tuesday night, Disney argued that Carano's public comparison of political criticism to the genocide of millions of Jewish people was "the final straw," leading to her dismissal from the hit "Star Wars" series in 2021.

Represented by attorney Daniel Petrocelli, Disney is seeking a June 12 hearing before Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett in federal court in downtown Los Angeles to dismiss the wrongful discharge and sex discrimination lawsuit brought by Carano.

The entertainment giant contends that it has a constitutional right to disassociate from Carano's speech, citing the First Amendment as a "complete defense" against her claims.

Carano alleges that her words were "twisted to demonize and dehumanize me as an alt-right-wing extremist" during the public dispute that ensued after her firing.

However, Disney, along with co-defendants Lucasfilm and Huckleberry Industries, maintained that Carano will not be reinstated in her role as rebel ranger Cara Dune in the "Mandalorian," nor will she receive damages.

According to court documents filed on April 9, Carano's social-media activity reached a tipping point when she reposted an Instagram message comparing the Holocaust to political disagreements. This prompted swift action from Disney, which announced Carano's departure from the franchise, citing her posts as "abhorrent and unacceptable."

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger later clarified that Carano's views were not aligned with the company's values of "respect, decency, integrity, and inclusion."

Following her dismissal, Carano aligned herself with conservative media outlet The Daily Wire, appearing in productions such as "Terror on the Prairie" and a Breitbart News-distributed film titled "My Son Hunter."

Meanwhile, the future of "The Mandalorian" remains uncertain, with a fourth season reportedly on hold as attention shifts to a Jon Favreau-directed feature titled "The Mandalorian & Grogu," scheduled for release in May 2026.