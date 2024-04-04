×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: disney | password | sharing | bob iger

Disney to Start Cracking Down on Password-Sharing

Disney to Start Cracking Down on Password-Sharing
(AP)

Thursday, 04 April 2024 10:39 AM EDT

Walt Disney's streaming service will start cracking down on password-sharing from June, Chief Executive Bob Iger said Thursday, as the entertainment conglomerate looks to boost subscriber growth and profitability at the business.

Iger also said there was a need for some consolidation in the streaming industry and Disney was eventually looking at double-digit margins in streaming, in a wide-ranging interview with CNBC.

The interview came just a day after Disney investors backed Iger and other company directors, defeating a campaign by activist investors including Nelson Peltz who argued that Disney had underperformed in the streaming-television era.

"The proxy vote was a decisive, true endorsement of the board," he said, playing down criticisms of the activist investors and saying that the company was focused on succession - one of the major tasks facing the board of Disney.

Asked about criticism from billionaire Elon Musk, who had backed Peltz in the proxy battle, Iger said: "I ignore it."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Walt Disney's streaming service will start cracking down on password-sharing from June, Chief Executive Bob Iger said Thursday, as the entertainment conglomerate looks to boost subscriber growth and profitability at the business.
disney, password, sharing, bob iger
156
2024-39-04
Thursday, 04 April 2024 10:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved