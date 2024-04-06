Disney's Mouse Caught in Its Own Trap

The Disney Corporation is one of the regime media’s favorite corporations.

Disney is firmly on board with what can be described as a global-gay agenda.

It takes every opportunity to signal its virtue to the left.

Disney used some of its dwindling reserves of creativity — have you seen a Disney movie lately? — to attack a Florida law preventing elementary school teachers from grooming six–year–olds and discussing their (students' and teachers'!) privates.

Disney called this sensible law the "Don’t Say Gay" law, which implied only those identifying themselves as gay want to discuss sex with children.

An undercurrent that was religiously avoided by the regime media.

Disney threatened to stop contributing to politicians who supported the law and directed its lobbyists to do everything in their power to repeal the law.

Disney won the regime media, but lost the Florida legislature.

More significantly, it also lost the governor’s office.

Disney had been accustomed to dealing with moist-hands Republicans who are embarrassed by social issues and ready to crumble when the corporate human resurces battalions ready for an assault.

Then Disney met Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla.

He defeated Disney in the legislature and then, to demonstrate there are real costs when a corporation begins political meddling on behalf of leftists, DeSantis ended Disney’s sweetheart deal that let it completely control the land and surroundings where Disney World was built (Orlando).

DeSantis drew a line in the sand and said, "Disney is a guest in Florida."

The Mouse bared its teeth and filed a lawsuit against DeSantis and the media predicted the Mouse would halt spending in the state.

Then Disney tried to escape the trap it created by negotiating a secret deal with the outgoing lapdog-board controlling the land.

The regime media laughed and laughed.

Ian Miller reminds us of the headlines: "Out-negotiated by Mickey Mouse," "Disney struck a second secret agreement to mess up DeSantis' power grab," "How Disney just beat Ron DeSantis."

But these days, we aren’t hearing so much as a chuckle.

Outkick reports, "Over the past week, Ron DeSantis has repeatedly shown why he's the most effective governor in the country. And it's not even remotely close.

"Earlier this week, DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company came to a settlement agreement in the litigation over Disney's handling of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the name of the jurisdiction in charge of governing the Walt Disney World property. The settlement, from Disney's side, was a thorough, comprehensive loss.

"All stemming from the company's Hail Mary efforts in 2023 to stop the new, state-appointed board from taking over management."

"Thorough, comprehensive loss," now who is outsmarting whom?

And the result of this crushing defeat:

"At a state level, the settlement effectively ended all pending litigation between Disney and DeSantis, with every single case being decided in DeSantis' favor.

"As local media reported, the agreement ended Disney's last-ditch attempt to retain their monopolistic control over the Reedy Creek district, by declaring them ‘null and void.'"

Ron DeSantis has singlehandedly freed Florida from the domination of Chamber of Commerce Republicans and set an example for other red state governors who quail before corporate HR social dictates and Woke regime media stenographers.

He is the measuring stick for red state voters nationwide.

Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Reagan, is a Newsmax TV analyst. A syndicated columnist and author, he chairs The Reagan Legacy Foundation. Michael is an in-demand speaker with Premiere speaker's bureau. Read Michael Reagan's Reports — More Here.

Michael R. Shannon is a commentator, researcher for the League of American Voters, and an award-winning political and advertising consultant with nationwide and international experience. He is author of "Conservative Christian's Guidebook for Living in Secular Times (Now With Added Humor!)" Read Michael Shannon's Reports — More Here.