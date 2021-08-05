DHS Reports 834 Children Crossings, Record for 1 Day

The Biden administration revealed 834 migrant children without a parent or guardian were encountered at the southern border Wednesday, reportedly the highest daily number in history.

The Washington Examiner's Anna Giaritelli tweeted:

"The Biden administration announces 834 migrant children were encountered at the southern border on Wednesday. Each child was alone and without a parent or guardian. "That's the highest daily number ever."

The tweet showed a screen shot of a Health and Human Services unaccompanied children daily report for Wednesday, noting:

Kids apprehended Aug. 4: 834

Kids in CBP custody: 2,784

Kids transferred out of CBP custody: 591

Kids in HHS care: 14,523

U.S. authorities likely picked up more than 19,000 unaccompanied children in July, exceeding the previous high of 18,877 in March, according to David Shahoulian, assistant secretary for border and immigration policy at the Department of Homeland Security. The June total was 15,253.

The number of people encountered in families during July is expected at about 80,000, Shahoulian said. That's shy of the all-time high of 88,857 in May 2019 but up from 55,805 in June.

Overall, U.S. authorities stopped migrants about 210,000 times at the border in July, up from 188,829 in June and the highest in more than 20 years. But the numbers aren't directly comparable because many cross repeatedly under a pandemic-related ban that expels people from the country immediately without giving them a chance to seek asylum but carries no legal consequences.

The activity was overwhelmingly concentrated in the Border Patrol's Del Rio and Rio Grande Valley sectors in south Texas, accounting for more than seven of 10 people who came in families.

In the Rio Grande Valley sector, the "epicenter of the current surge," agents stopped migrants about 78,000 times in July, Shahoulian said, up from 59,380 in June and 51,149 in May.

The government disclosures came in a court filing hours after immigrant advocacy groups resumed a legal battle to end the government's authority to expel families at the border on grounds it prevents the spread of the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention renewed those emergency powers Monday, known as Title 42 and named for a 1944 public health law. The Homeland Security Department said it would continue to enforce the ban on asylum for single adults and families despite growing pressure from pro-immigration groups who claim it is not justified on public health grounds. Unaccompanied children are exempt.

"Title 42 is not an immigration authority, but a public health authority, and its continued use is dictated by CDC and governed by the CDC's analysis of public health factors,'' the department said in a statement.

Material from The Associated Press was used to compile this report.