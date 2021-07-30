Biden Extends COVID Travel Restrictions, but Not for Illegals

The Biden administration cited the COVID-19 Delta variant as it’s reason for continuing the enforcement of international travel bans for even virus-free, vaccinated travelers who want to enter the United States, but that ban has a backdoor: illegal immigrants streaming across the southern border with no regard to vaccination status — or even potential infection — despite Title 42 health restrictions.

Title 42 of U.S. Code, Section 265, gives the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the authority to "prohibit … the introduction" into the United States of individuals when the Director believes that "there is serious danger of the introduction of [a communicable] disease into the United States."