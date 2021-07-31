Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Biden Policies 'Constitutional Crisis'

Not only has President Joe Biden created a border crisis, his policies, pandemic struggles, and spending objectives are creating a "constitutional crisis," according to former Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan on Newsmax.

"This is why we also call what's happening right now, this administration, a constitutional crisis," Morgan told Saturday's "The Count," referring to the Biden administration and Senate Democrats' $3.5 trillion budget to pass without Republican votes through the reconciliation tactic. "We are talking about something so critically important to our national security, our public safety throughout this nation.

"This is a process where American citizens should be heard. This is a process where we should have a countless hearings where American citizens get to see it unfold with respect to what's happened to their country. Instead this administration is using a trick and try to ram this down."

Voting Democrats out in the midterms is too little, too late, Morgan adding to host Carl Higbie, saying, "2022 matters, but we can't wait till then.

"That's why we keep saying states are our last line of defense," Morgan continued. "You've got governors like Gov. [Greg] Abbott and AG [Ken Paxton] of Texas and Gov. [Ron] DeSantis and a couple others that are stepping up to address the crisis. This administration won't."

"You need to get out to your state legislators; you need to contact your state [attorneys general], state governors. Get them involved, because what happens on our southwest border doesn't stay there. It impacts every town, city, and state, and our national security. Get involved now. Don't wait for 2022."

While COVID-19 infections rise within our borders, illegal migrants are carrying the disease across the border, along with human trafficking, crime, and drugs, Morgan concluded.

"It's not just the fact that our national security is impacted with respect to terrorists looking at the potential open border and seeing how they can exploit that to continue to do is harm, but it's the cartels," he said.

