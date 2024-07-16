Report: Postdebate Donations Surge for Trump, Biden

Campaign donations to President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump surged after their debate June 27, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Although the consensus was that Biden appeared lethargic and confused for much of the debate, many Democrat donors appeared undeterred as the fundraising committee reported a $5.6 million haul from donors giving more than $200 on the three days after the debate and their best overall day June 28.

Trump received a similar boost from negative press in May when his campaign contributions spiked after his 34 felony convictions in a Manhattan courtroom stemming from the alleged falsifying of business records. His joint committees received $19 million from donors who contributed more than $200 on the day of his conviction.

While detailed reports on campaigns complete financial strength won't be filed until Saturday, headlines citing big donors contributions would suggest the two campaigns are headed in different directions. Several prominent Democratic donors have threatened to withhold contributions unless and until Biden is removed from the top of ticket.

The New York Times reported last week that some of the Democrats most loyal donors threatened to withhold roughly $90 million from the pro-Biden super PAC Future Forward if Biden remained the party's nominee.

Trump picked up a commitment from Telsa CEO Elon Musk, who pledged $45 million to a new pro-Trump PAC as well as an initial $5 million from Miriam Adelson, widow of the late casino titan Sheldon Adelson.

The Biden campaign announced a $264 million haul for the second quarter of 2024, including a $127 in June, but insiders remain concerned that Trump's momentum, coupled with Biden continuous verbal gaffes, will cause the small donors to back away.