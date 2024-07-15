Musk to Fund Pro-Trump PAC with $45M Monthly

Elon Musk has pledged around $45 million a month to a new pro-Trump super PAC, America PAC, which includes notable backers such as Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale and the Winklevoss twins.

Musk has committed to funding a new super political-action committee (PAC) supporting former President Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign with around $45 million a month, Street Insider reported.

According to sources familiar with the matter, this PAC, named America PAC, is also backed by other high-profile figures including Palantir Technologies co-founder Joe Lonsdale, the Winklevoss twins, former U.S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft, and Joe Craft, the CEO of coal producer Alliance Resource Partners.

America PAC was established in June with a strategic focus on increasing voter registration and encouraging early voting and mail-in ballots in key swing states. This initiative comes in response to the Democratic Party's historically effective "get out the vote" campaigns and substantial financial investments in on-the-ground efforts by the Biden administration in these critical regions, the New York Times reported.

A person involved with the PAC stated that the group aims to level the playing field by countering Democratic voter mobilization strategies. The PAC's efforts will be particularly concentrated on swing states, where election outcomes are often decided by narrow margins.

In addition to financial support, America PAC plans to deploy resources toward grassroots organizing and digital campaigns to ensure a robust voter turnout for Trump. By focusing on early voting and mail-in ballots, the PAC hopes to secure a significant portion of the electorate before Election Day.