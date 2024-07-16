Billionaire Ken Griffin Donates $25M to Boost GOP

Citadel hedge fund CEO Ken Griffin donated about $25 million toward helping Republicans retain a majority in the U.S. House and win control of the Senate.

Griffin gave $10 million to Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) in the second quarter, Financial Times reported. Previously in this election cycle, he donated $5 million to the super PAC.

The billionaire also gave $10 million to the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF). He has given a total of $25 million to the two super PACs since January 2023.

Griffin has increased the amount he has given to CLF over past election cycles, donating $1 million in 2015-16, $4.5 million in 2017-18, $10 million in 2019-20, and $27 million in 2021-22.

"I have long been dedicated to supporting problem-solving candidates who drive real results for the country. CLF has done a tremendous job in recruiting qualified individuals to serve our nation," Griffin said Monday, Financial Times reported.

Griffin's money to the CLF is earmarked for the super PAC's "next generation" fund, which is dedicated to the GOP's "emerging leaders." Reps. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., and John James, R-Mich., are expected to be in competitive races for reelection.

"For cycles now, Ken Griffin has taken a long view on his political giving," CLF president Dan Conston told Financial Times. "These are deliberate investments to elevate the kind of solutions-oriented candidates that exemplify the best of what America can be."

Griffin also donated about $60 million to federal GOP candidates in the first three months of the year. Super PACs associated with former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and former Bridgewater chief David McCormick – Senate candidates in Maryland and Pennsylvania, respectively – each received $10 million from Griffin.

Griffin and fellow billionaire Paul met with the former president Donald Trump to discuss donating to his White House bid, Fortune reported Saturday.

Griffin said his financial support for Trump would be contingent upon his vice-presidential pick. The former president selected Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, as his running mate on Monday.

In 2022, Griffin called on Trump to step aside in the race for the Republican Party presidential nomination and he supported Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

After DeSantis' campaign floundered, Griffin gave $5 million to boost former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley's campaign.