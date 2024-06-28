NY Times Reporter: Donors May Skip Biden Fundraiser

New York Times journalist Ken Vogel, in a social media post Friday that was later deleted, indicated that some Democrat donors might be backing out of a Manhattan fundraiser for President Joe Biden after his performance at Thursday night's presidential debate.

"I am hearing that some Democratic donors are backing out of Biden's fundraiser tonight at the Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan with Elton John," Vogel wrote on X.

Friday night's fundraiser in New York City will be the first for Biden since former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton joined in an event at Radio City Music Hall in March to help Biden pull in $25 million for his campaign, reported The New York Post. ​​

Obama also reportedly was in New York City on Friday, but a representative said he has no plans to drop in on Biden's fundraiser, which will reportedly include actors Alan Cumming and Billy Porter.

Meanwhile, Tyler Pager of The Washington Post reported on X on Friday that the Biden campaign was having an all-staff meeting Friday afternoon after Thursday's debate.