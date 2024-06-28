YouGov Survey: Trump Won Debate vs. Biden by 2-1 Margin

Donald Trump won the debate against President Joe Biden by a 2-1 margin, a YouGov survey showed Friday.

The former president was determined the victor by 43% of participants, compared with 22% who thought Biden won; 35% said they weren’t sure which candidate won.

In other YouGov survey findings:

37% said they watched most or all of the debate, 22% said they watched parts of it, and 38% said they didn’t watch at all.

13% of independents said Biden won, 40% said Trump won.

77% of Republicans said Trump won; 47% of Democrats thought Biden won.

44% said Trump was more fit to be president; 35% said the same about Biden; 21% were unsure.

Among independents, 41% said Trump was more fit, 26% said Biden was more fit, 33% were not sure.

The YouGov findings echoed those from a CNN flash poll taken immediately after the debate that found 67% said Trump won, compared with 33% who said Biden won.

Before the debate, a YouGov and CBS poll showed 67% of Democrats wanted Biden to take a "forceful" tone during the debate, compared with 70% of Republicans who hoped Trump would take a more "polite" approach.