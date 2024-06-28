WATCH TV LIVE

CNN: Biden Not Planning to Step Aside

Friday, 28 June 2024 10:14 AM EDT

President Joe Biden intends to continue on as the Democratic Party's presumptive presidential nominee despite a highly criticized performance in his debate with former President Donald Trump.

Although Democrats and mainstream media people have suggested the 81-year-old Biden could be replaced atop the party's ticket after Thursday night's debate effort, CNN reported the president has no intention of stepping aside.

"NEW, as just reported on @CNN: Not only does @POTUS not plan to drop out, Biden remains committed to a second debate in September, an adviser tells me," CNN's Kayla Tausche posted Friday morning on Twitter.

The president's supporters had hoped the debate would erase worries that he was too old to serve but footage of the president sounding hoarse and stumbling over his words boosted Trump, said politicians, analysts and investors.

Biden's shaky performance in the presidential debate drew stunned global reactions on Friday, prompting public calls for him to step aside and likely leaving some of America's closest allies steeling for Trump's return.

Reuters contributed to this story.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Friday, 28 June 2024 10:14 AM
