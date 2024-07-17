Biden: I Would Drop Out if 'Medical Condition' Emerged

President Joe Biden says he would drop out of the presidential race should a "medical condition" emerge.

"If I had some medical condition that emerged, if somebody, if doctors came to me and said, you got this problem and that problem," Biden told BET News' Ed Gordon in an interview set to air Wednesday night.

Biden's disastrous debate performance in the debate with former President Donald Trump two weeks ago set off alarms within the Democratic Party and calls for him to drop out continue to grow.

Until now, Biden as been insistent that he would not drop out.

Biden also told the network he had expected to "move on" from the presidency and "pass it on to somebody else" but decided to stay on because he believed his "wisdom" and experience would help heal the country's worsening political divisions.

"You may remember, Ed, I said I was going to be a transitional candidate, and I thought I would be able to move on from this and pass it on to somebody else," the president said. "But I didn't anticipate things getting so, so, so divided. And quite frankly, I think the only thing age brings is a little bit of wisdom."

"I think I've demonstrated that I know how to get things done for the country in spite of the fact that we were told we couldn't get it done," he added. "But there's more to do, and I'm reluctant to walk away from that."

He also conceded to making a "serious mistake in the whole debate" and said he would reevaluate his decision if one of his physicians changed their assessment of him.

Biden, 81, has been urged to drop out of the race by 21 Democrat lawmakers, including Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.