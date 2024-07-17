WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: adam shiff | joe biden | reelection | 2024 | donald trump

Dem Rep. Schiff Calls on Biden to End Reelection Bid

Wednesday, 17 July 2024 01:16 PM EDT

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., called on President Joe Biden to end his reelection bid in a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, becoming the 20th congressional Democrat to do so.

"A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November," Schiff, who is running for the Senate, was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

Democrat's concern about the 81-year-old incumbent's ability to beat Republican challenger Trump, or to serve another four years in office, surged after Biden's halting June 27 debate performance.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is Schiff's mentor.

Trump is currently in Milwaukee where his fellow Republicans are formally nominating him as candidate, days after he narrowly escaped an assassin's bullet at a Pennsylvania campaign stop.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., called on President Joe Biden to end his reelection bid in a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, becoming the 20th congressional Democrat to do so.
adam shiff, joe biden, reelection, 2024, donald trump
138
2024-16-17
Wednesday, 17 July 2024 01:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved