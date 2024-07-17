Trump: Dems' Move to Dump Biden 'Unprecedented'

Former President Donald Trump called out Democrats for their "unprecedented" attempts in trying to replace President Joe Biden atop their party's national ticket.

Democrats have been in turmoil over the 81-year-old Biden's status as the party's presidential nominee since his abysmal debate effort against former President Donald Trump on June 27, when the president seemed lost and unintelligible at times.

"From a political standpoint, an unprecedented event is happening — The Dems are trying, again, to get Biden off the ballot!!!" Trump, who'll become the official GOP nominee Thursday night, posted Wednesday on Truth Social.

Trump's comment came on a day The Associated Press reported that nearly two-thirds of Democrats say Biden should withdraw from the presidential race and let his party nominate a different candidate, according to a new poll.

The new survey by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also found that only about three in 10 Democrats say they are extremely or very confident that he has the mental capability to serve effectively as president, down from 40% in an AP-NORC poll in February.