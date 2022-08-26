Bernie Sanders Tops IPSOS/USA Today Poll for Democrat Nomination

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., holds the highest favorability rating among almost two dozen potential candidates for president in 2024, according to the latest poll from Ipsos and USA Today.

Sanders holds the highest favorability rating at 46%, followed by both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Sanders: 46%.

Biden: 43%.

Trump: 43%.

The poll also found that former Vice President Mike Pence has become more favorably viewed by Democrats and independents, at 30% each, while Republicans have cooled on him, with 25% viewing him unfavorably.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar holds the highest favorability rating of any Democrat among Republicans, at 19%, while Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is the most-liked Republican among Democrats, at 63%. Klobuchar also held the best net rating with +6 points, while Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene held the lowest net rating at -16 points.

Ipsos and USA Today polled 2,345 adults online from Aug. 18-22, with a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points.