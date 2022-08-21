×
Poll: Majority Think U.S. Heading in Wrong Direction

illustration of u.s. map with american flag on it

(Illustration 244146030 © Marcela Kalousova | Dreamstime.com)

Sunday, 21 August 2022 10:14 PM EDT

Three-quarters of people surveyed in a recent poll said they believe the United States is heading in the wrong direction.

According to an NBC News poll conducted from Aug. 12 to 16, 74% of voters believe the nation is on the wrong course, while 21% believe the U.S. is heading in the right direction.

The poll took on a pessimistic pathos, with 58% saying they feel "more worried" and "that America's best years may already be behind us." Still, 35% said they are optimistic about the future of the U.S.

According to The Hill, President Joe Biden's approval rating in the poll rose to 42%, but 48% of voters still said they have "somewhat negative" or "very negative" feelings toward the commander in chief.

Last week, Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, the scaled-down substitute for the Build Back Better bill. The $740 billion piece of legislation, which is being construed as a healthcare and climate bill, is said, according to the Congressional Budget Office, to have little effect on inflation in its first two years. One of the controversial sticking points of the bill is hiring 87,000 IRS agents over the next decade.

Asked about the legislation, 36% said it would have no impact on their lives; 35% said their lives could worsen as a result; and 26% said the bill would help them personally.

The poll was conducted from Aug. 12-16, with 1,000 registered voters. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percent.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Sunday, 21 August 2022 10:14 PM
