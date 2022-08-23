Poll: Vance Takes Lead Over Ryan in Ohio Senate Race

A new poll by The Trafalgar Group poll reveals 49.5% of likely Ohio voters say they would cast their ballots for J.D. Vance for the U.S. Senate in the state's general election, while 44.9% say they would vote for Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan — 5.6% of voters surveyed said they were still undecided.

Vance, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Ryan to fill the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican.

The poll results, released Monday, shed light on the governor's race in the state as well: 53.8% say they would vote for incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, while 37.9% say they will vote for Democrat Nan Whaley. Just over 8% were undecided.

The poll, conducted Aug. 16-19, surveyed 1,087 Ohio voters. The margin of error is 2.9%.