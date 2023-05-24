Netflix Tabs Arnold Schwarzenegger as Chief Action Officer

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been named Netflix's Chief Action Officer.

The streamer confirmed the news in a statement released Monday, noting, "Nobody knows action like Arnold Schwarzenegger."

"Arnold is working around the clock to bring you the most explosive series and films on earth! Get ready for a hard-hitting roller coaster ride as Netflix cranks its action slate into the next gear," the statement read.

In a promo video released by Netflix, Schwarzenegger reveals his new role after running over a Mercedes-Benz with a tank.

"No one loves action as much as I do," Schwarzenegger says in the video after arriving at his new job at Netflix’s headquarters. "That's why I've accepted a big new job as Netflix's Chief Action Officer."

The former California governor goes on to introduce the streaming company’s roundup of action films and series, including "Extraction 2," starring Chris Hemsworth, a new season of "The Witcher" with Henry Cavill and "Heart of Stone," with Gal Gadot.

"I’m working around the clock to bring you the biggest action on Earth," he continues to explain. "Nobody knows action like I do, and nobody hits like Netflix."

The "Terminator" star also features in a new action comedy called "FUBAR," which will come out Thursday and sees Schwarzenegger star alongside Monica Barbaro in a father and daughter dynamic who realize they are both secretly working for the CIA.

"Those scenes between the father and daughter were not easy to play out," Schwarzenegger recently told Inverse of the show. "It was sometimes difficult to get the right chemistry — the right humor, the right intensity. Having Monica by my side, doing scenes with her, was very meaningful and very helpful to me."

During the interview, Schwarzenegger admitted that it can be equally tough working on films and adjusting to the smaller screen, with each presenting its own set of challenges.

“Doing films are very challenging, especially when you get to the size of 'True Lies,' which is what this is based off. There was tremendous action in there, and it took a lot of discipline. But this is, of course, much longer," he said.

When it comes to series, "You have to stay disciplined for a longer period of time," he admitted.

"You have to play this one character in many different circumstances, throughout the different episodes. You have to resist doing the same thing."