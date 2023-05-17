×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: arnold schwarzenegger | terminator | ill be back | tagline | actor

Arnold Schwarzenegger: 'I'll Be Back' Tagline Was an 'Accident'

By    |   Wednesday, 17 May 2023 12:35 PM EDT

Regardless of how many remakes and reboots there are — and will be — the "Terminator" franchise will forever be associated with Arnold Schwarzenegger's tagline, "I'll be back," which it turns out came about by sheer chance.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the "Terminator" star recalled how the memorable line of dialogue was an "accident" that was linked to a disagreement he had with the film's director James Cameron. 

"Jim Cameron and I were debating how to say the line because I was not comfortable with saying 'I'll,'" the former California governor told THR. "I said, 'I think it's stronger to say, 'I will be back.' Cameron said, 'Are you the scriptwriter now? It's just one word. Don't tell me how to write. I don't tell you how to act.'"

Schwarzenegger recalled accusing Cameron of how to act "every f—ing minute." Undeterred, the director prevailed, telling Schwarzenegger, "Arnold, you think it sounds weird. It doesn't. What makes it great is that you sound different than me or Charlie over there. That's what makes it work."

Cameron told Schwarzenegger to say the line over 10 times while the cameras were rolling. After a few tries, they ended up with one that worked. 

What Schwarzenegger did not anticipate was how popular the line would become — and how it would follow him around decades later.

"The movie comes out, I'm in Central Park, this guy comes up and says, 'Say the line!'"  Schwarzenegger recalled.

"Now, a few days ago, I was skiing in Aspen, and the concierge comes up asking me to say the line. So that's where it started and where it ended up. It's wild."

During the interview, Schwarzenegger also said, while he would no longer appear as the Terminator in any further films, the franchise itself "is not done."

"I'm done. I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to 'The Terminator,'" he said. "Someone has to come up with a great idea. 'The Terminator' was largely responsible for my success, so I always would look at it very fondly. The first three movies were great."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Regardless of how many remakes and reboots there are - and will be - the "Terminator" franchise will forever be associated with Arnold Schwarzenegger's tagline, "I'll be back," which it turns out came about by sheer chance.
arnold schwarzenegger, terminator, ill be back, tagline, actor
361
2023-35-17
Wednesday, 17 May 2023 12:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved