Schwarzenegger Terminates LA Neighborhood Pothole

Arnold Schwarzenegger took matters into his own hands and filled an enormous pothole in his Los Angeles neighborhood.

The former governor of California shared a video showing him and his team at work on the side of the road on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that's been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it," Schwarzenegger wrote. "I always say, let's not complain, let's do something about it. Here you go."

In the video, a neighbor rolls down her car window and thanks the movie star.

"You're welcome," said Schwarzenegger. "You have to do it yourself. This is crazy. For three weeks, I've been waiting for this hole to be closed."

Daniel Ketchell, a spokesperson for Schwarzenegger, told The Associated Press that local residents made repeated requests for repairs since winter storms created potholes and cracks on the roads.

Commenting on the location where Schwarzenegger did his repair, Elena Stern, a senior public information director for the department of public works in Los Angeles, said that it was not a pothole or a public works-related project, according to Today.

Stern said it is a "service trench that relates to active, permitted work being performed at the location by SoCal Gas, who expects the work to be completed by the end of May."

The area is expected to be repaired once SoCal Gas has completed its work, Stern said.

Earlier this month, Mayor Karen Bass addressed the issue of potholes in Los Angeles county.

"For Angelenos who have hit a pothole … it's more than an inconvenience, it's a financial burden," Bass said. "Our city is increasingly unaffordable, and these damages could mean missed days of work and unaffordable costs that create tradeoffs at home."