Dick Morris to Newsmax: GOP Could Win Senate Majority by 7

Dick Morris says Republicans could win the Senate in November by seven seats based on interpretations of current poll numbers.

Speaking with Newsmax TV's "Saturday Report," Morris, an author and adviser to former President Donald Trump, said GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno has a strong chance of winning in Ohio.

"We're definitely gonna pick up West Virginia with Jim Justice, the governor who is running," he added.

"And we are probably going to pick up Montana. Probably gonna pick up Ohio with Moreno. I think he'll win. Probably gonna pick Nevada with Sam Brown. And a very good shot with Michigan and Wisconsin where the races are basically tied."

According to 270 to Win, Montana, Arizona, and Ohio are considered toss-ups. Assuming Republicans hold on to their lead in the states where they are considered "safe," winning those three would put them at a majority of 53 in November.

"The only piece of bad news," Morris added, "is that Kari Lake in Arizona got a curveball. Kyrsten Sinema, the incumbent senator, pulled out, and [Lake] was winning a three-way race but so far has yet to post poll numbers on whether she can win a two-way race, which was her problem in the governor's race."

Looking at the big picture, the political author added, "I would not be surprised if we gain — if the Republicans gain — five, six, or even seven seats in the Senate."