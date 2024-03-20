Rick Santorum to Newsmax: Senate Looks Better for GOP

During his political breakdown on Newsmax, Wednesday, former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum said he thinks Republicans will fare better in the Senate than the House in the upcoming election.

Speaking to "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," Santorum said that "The Senate is actually looking better than the House" for Republicans.

According to 270 to Win, Republicans have a "safe" margin going into the 2024 election as far as garnering at least 50 seats in the Senate. Notably, there are three toss-up seats. They are Arizona, Ohio, and Montana.

